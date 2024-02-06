Stone quarry residents demand compensation

Residents from four villages in Wakiso District, who are affected by flying stones from a nearby quarry, have demanded compensation for thier destroyed property to facilitate their relocation to safer places.

The affected villages include Bumera, Buteregga, Busawuli, and Kongojje, all in Mmende Sub-county.

Mr Meddie Makumbi, a resident of Busawuli, said in an interview at the weekend that flying stones from a stone quarry managed by a Chinese firm, King Long Stone Company, cut his house’s roof and destroyed his television set and is currently fearing for his life and that of the family.

He said the company compensated some residents owning houses within the 200-meter radius but left out those within 500 meters of the stone quarry.

“The initial plan was to pay all people who are within the 500 meters distance from the quarry site, but the company managers suddenly changed the arrangement and only compensated those who are within 200 meters,” he said.

“We are puzzled over what to do because the majority of us are poor and have used our hard-earned money to buy land where we built our houses, there is nowhere we can go without compensation,” he added.

Mr Makumbi said whenever stone blasting starts, residents are chased away from their houses by security guards deployed at the site and kept away until the exercise ends.

Another resident, who preferred anonymity, said she suffered a miscarriage of her three-month pregnancy as a result of heavy vibration from the quarry site.

“I had come to visit my mother by the time the incident happened. I believe it is because pregnant mothers are vulnerable to such changes, that is why I got the miscarriage,” she said, adding: “It will be better if we are completely compensated and relocate to a safer place.”

But one of the managers of King Long Company, who only identified himself as Tang, said they compensated all affected individuals as per the guidance from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and that those complaining simply want to tarnish the name of the company.

“Whenever flying stones damage property, we provide money for repair,” he said.

He, however, declined to comment on whether the company will facilitate the residents’ relocation.

Mr David Bbosa, 80, also a resident of Buteregga Village, who is battling hypertension, said he is worried for his life because every time the stone blasting starts, he faints.

“I disturb my wife because she has to attend to me almost every day. I cannot walk nor stand on my own and the quarry is likely to take my life,” Mr Bbosa said.

Residents also claimed the company has failed to use a wet crushing process to reduce the dust generated during stone crushing and all the dust ends up in their houses.

Ms Ritah Nampeera, another affected resident, said her food is rotting from the soil due to excessive vibration from the quarry site.

“My house, kitchen, and the toilet were all cracked and the food is destroyed. Even the dust from the stone quarry is going to affect our lungs because we cough most of the time,” she said.

Mr Alex Jjemba, a resident too, said he had just bought a plot of land in the area but he cannot develop it because of the flying stones from the stone quarry site.

“Even when you reach out to them (company) to sell the land, which is worth Shs7m, they can give you as low as Shs200,000,” Mr Jjemba said.

Mr Edward Kawagga, the chairperson of Buteregga Village, said residents have genuine concerns and advised them to cooperate with the local leadership to get a solution.

“Whenever there is a blast, residents get affected in various ways. Some have already approached me saying they are ready to relocate once they are given compensation. We need to work as a team if we are to succeed in this,” he said.

Nema has previously issued guidelines that companies engaging in stone quarry business have to follow. The guidelines include the use of a wet crushing process to reduce the dust generated during stone crushing.

Nema also advised the use of a siren with a wide range of sound transmission to alert the surrounding communities before carrying out huge stone blasts.