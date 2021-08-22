Stop begging money from priests - Bishop Ssemogerere tells Christians

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

As Government maintains the lockdown for a section of institutions including places of worship due to Covid-19, the Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese Paul Ssemogerere has urged Christians to stop begging for money from priests, saying they are also equally affected by the ripple effects of the pandemic.

According to Bishop Ssemogerere, who also doubles as the acting Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Christians are supposed to be partners in serving

God, but many are burdening priests by asking from them money in assumption that they are “rich.”

“Please help the priests to do the work of God as partners in serving the

Lord. The culture of endless begging from the priests is not good. The

priests are not rich people and are supposed to be supported by the

Christians to do the work,” the prelate said on Saturday as he ordained two new priests and seven deacons at Kasana-Luweero Cathedral in Luweero District.

At the colorful ordination function graced by the Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja, Bishop Ssemogerere described priesthood as a high office that requires maximum discipline, dignity and compassion.

“We thank the parents that continue to give us children to train and get ordained as priests at a time when society is taken up with worldly excitement and indiscipline,” he said.

“As newly ordained priests, receive this highest calling with love, patience and serve the Lord diligently. The challenges are many but God is your provider. We shall continue praying for you and appeal to the parents to enrol more children into priesthood as a giveback to God,” the bishop added.

Ms Nabanja said the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines do not target any particular institution, but are rather measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

She said the Church is a big partner in development and government is

proud of its health programmes including the health facilities, schools among other social services.

“The good news is that we are now receiving the Covid -19 vaccines and soon many Ugandans will be vaccinated so that we remain safe and normalize with

many other programmes that are currently on halt,” the Prime Minister said as she delivered the Shs10m donation from President Museveni towards Kasana-Luweero Diocese.

The newly ordained priests, Rev Fr Joseph Mary Bbaale and Rev Fr Julius Lule will serve at the different parishes in Kasana – Luweero Diocese. The newly ordained deacons are Cyprus Habomugisha, Sunday Paul Kafeero Bwaku, Francis Luboneza, Brian Luyombya Mukiibi, Frank Mugga Kakande ,Gideon Matovu and Tonny Ssekimpi.



