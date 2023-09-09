Stop blaming govt and take charge of shaping Uganda’s future, Muntu tells youth

Former presidential candidate Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has encouraged youth to stop blaming the government for their perceived marginalization and instead charge of shaping Uganda’s future.

Leader of the opposition Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, Maj Gen Muntu observed that the youth who comprise over 70 per cent of Uganda’s more than 45 million population should actively participate in improving Uganda.

“Youth are operating in an environment of unfairness and injustices. As youth, you need to participate in causing a shift from the current to where you desire the country to be,” he remarked.

“You need to identify the problems and look for solutions and go ahead and participate in executing those solutions in any field you are in whether it is politics,” he added.

Maj Gen Muntu warned that Ugandan youth are likely to become dependent in the future if they continue to neglect their responsibilities and look abroad for opportunities.

“We still have a struggle around that because the population is not yet able to determine who should manage the state affairs, you must ensure that conflict is also solved,” he told a gathering in Fort Portal City during the "Awakening the Lion of Tooro" youth conference organized by the United for Development and Research Organization in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Opposition Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party leader Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu gestures while addressing a youth gathering in Fort Portal City on September 8, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Furthermore, the former bush war fighter acknowledged that some youth may be constrained by a mental barrier that prevents them from realizing their potential but advised such people to recognize their capabilities and not underestimate their influence.

“If you don't understand your capabilities, you will be like a crested crane that stays in the bush not knowing its capability. You need to understand the capability within you in terms of numbers and age,” he highlighted on Firday.