Stop blessing the poor, Ntungamo Mayor tells churches

Ntungamo Municipality Mayor, Mr Jacob Kafureka, has sparked controversy by urging churches to stop blessing the poor.

"Some biblical messages and songs, like 'I have come empty-handed before you (God)', kill the spirit of hard work in communities. If you stop blessing them, they will go and work hard," Mr. Kafureka said.

He made the remarks during a thanksgiving mass at St John Baptist Secondary School in Rukoko, Ntungamo Municipality, on Sunday.

He believes that some people remain poor due to church teachings and songs that keep them in their comfort zones, expecting miracles instead of working hard. However, civil society activist, Francis Bintabara, disagrees.

"People are partly poor because of bad government policies, not churches," Mr Bintabara said.

"Many people who don't attend church are still poor. It's not the churches, but the policies that keep people in poverty," he added

The school's head teacher, Mr Godreb Bariyo, also expressed frustration with unfulfilled promises from leaders.

"Many leaders have made pledges to our school, but they've never been fulfilled. This has frustrated our plans for infrastructural development," he said.