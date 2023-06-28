Stop branding Muslims as terrorists- Otafiire

The minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has warned all agencies and the general public against branding Muslims as terrorists, arguing that cases of ‘bad’ people among the Muslims are isolated just like it is within other religions.

Addressing the Muslims under the Tabliq sect who gathered at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala for Eid al-Adha prayer on Wednesday, Mr Otafiire said it is not right to brand Muslims as terrorists because majority of them are good people and the holy Quran does not condone terrorism activities.

“All religions are good, but there are bad people within these religions. Who says Muslims are terrorists? Is Joseph Konny a Muslim? Or was Lakwena a Muslim?” Gen Otafiire queried.

“Government is not against the Muslims, but against the bad Muslims who do not understand or misinterpret the Quran. This is the reason we have people of all religions in the prison, because there are bad Muslims, Catholics, Anglicans and Adventists, among others,” he added.

Gen Otafiire further condemned last month’s brutal security raid at Sheik Yunus Kamoga’s home, admitting that excessive force used was unnecessary on a matter that could have been solved amicably.

“I received a [phone]call telling how sheik Kamoga had 20 terrorists (boys) at his home. I asked the forces to withdraw from sheikh’s home because I knew the matter would be solved,” he said, adding that: “I ordered them to ask the boys whether any of them was forcefully recruited to Kamoga’s home because I knew sheikh was just teaching them willingly.”

Speaking at the same event, Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, the head of Tabliq sect in Uganda commended Gen Otafiire for gracing the event amidst what he described as rumours against the Tabliqs in Uganda.

“Honourable minister, thank you for coming. Hopefully, your physical presence here will end all the rumors and negativity of how the Tabliqs are very harsh and hostile,” Sheikh Kamoga said.

Makindye division mayor, Mr Ali Mulyanyama, also condemned the brutality used by security personnel while arresting Muslims suspects.

He further urged the minister to ensure timely justice is served to the Muslims who are in prison on various charges.