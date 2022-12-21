Stop confusing people, lets unite for the better of Lango - Paramount Chief

The Lango Paramount Chief Michael Moses Odongo Okune has said cultural leaders opposed to his leadership must drop the idea of sawing confusions among the people because it “will not help anyone but just fan more embarrassment for us all”.

In a Christmas and New Year message delivered ahead of the festivities, Mr Okune said to progress the interest of the Lango cultural institution, continued belligerence and intransigence in the face of court decisions and the will of the people does not help Lango but instead divides the people.

“I hear some few [people] are hallucinating about writing another constitution to lead to another election of a cultural leader! It’s a laughable effort conceived in bad faith, ignorance of our culture and the law. It is a recipe to confuse the people of Lango. Clearly such an action is in contempt of court. I appeal to you to ignore these diversionary efforts so that we consolidate our unity to protect and promote our culture,” he said.

The appeal comes on the back of continued bickering among rivals to Mr Okune, whose leadership had been challenged by a section of Langis both in the High Court and Constitutional Court.

The petitioners had sought removal of Mr Okune on grounds that he been elected using an illegal constitution.

However, both courts dismissed the petitions confirming that the Lango cultural leadership was legally elected and the 2016 Tekwaro Lango constitution was the only legally recognised constitution of the cultural leadership.

Mr Okune also warned persons who he said have routinely "meddled into our cultural leadership matters inciting leaders against each other", noting that such antagonism is fanned by persons pursuing personal agendas.

“Cultural leadership should be devoid of pursuit of personal agendas and instead promote mutual respect among leaders. We have among ourselves leaders and their families or clans traumatised by reckless, negative and irresponsible utterances from some of us,” he said, noting that In, the Lango cultural leadership shall continue to educate and inform people about issues that promote our cultural practices and the wider societal well-being in line with the set out programme.



Full message from Lango Cultural Institution as we celebrate Christmas, close the 2022 and welcome the 2023

As we celebrate Christmas, close the year 2022 and welcome the New Year 2023, I send to you warm greetings trusting that you all are still fine. I start by joining you to condole with clans and families in Lango that lost loved ones in the year. I also pray for speedy recovery of all sick persons wherever they maybe.

I thank you all for receiving and putting to use the various socio-economic and developmental messages that Tekwaro Lango routinely disseminated to you throughout the year. I thank the clans that partnered with and involved Tekwaro Lango to implement various cultural programs in their communities.

In the same vein I salute the NRM Government led by H.E. Gen. Y.K.T Museveni for their tireless effort in the year to protect and improve the lives of Ugandans in the face of pandemics, creeping insecurity and quest for rule of law. I also salute all leaders at all levels in Lango for their very commendable and noticeable efforts in the year to lead their charge.

Tekwaro Lango gets stronger each and everyday thanks to your support and love for it. Our Tekwaro Lango constitution 2016 is rooted in the Constitution of Uganda of 1995. We have a properly elected Paramount Chief also confirmed by Courts of Law. Cabinet and Councils as corporate organs of the institution are properly functional. These have deep roots in resolutions of previous major conferences of the Lango people such as Lango Conference 2012, Karuma Peace Agreement 2015 and the Extraordinary General Assembly meetings of Owitong of 16.5.2016 and of 17.9.2016, which enacted the 2016 constitution. I assure you all that all is clear and well with Lango Cultural Institution leadership. Continue working closely with the institution for the betterment of our people.

You may recall that from the very onset of the above transition in cultural leadership, a group of persons dissatisfied with our ascendancy dragged us to High Court and Constitutional Court of Uganda seeking reversal of our progress. Thanks to the Almighty, results from both courts confirmed five very important facts: 1. Lango cultural leadership exist by the will of the people of Lango 2. Tekwaro Lango is the premier cultural institution of the community; 3. The Tekwaro Lango constitution 2016 is the only authentic constitution of cultural leadership 4. Won Nyaci (Paramount Chief) elected by Clan Leaders is properly on the Throne; 5. Cost was awarded against those who petitioned court and failed to sustain their arguments.

Therefore coming from these definitive court judgements, I appeal to everyone particularly cultural leaders at all levels to join hands with Tekwaro Lango to progress the interest of our cultural institution. Continued belligerence and intransigence will not help anyone but just fan more embarrassment for us all. I hear some few are hallucinating about writing another constitution to lead to another elections of a cultural leader! It’s a laughable effort conceived in bad faith, ignorance of our culture and the law. It is a recipe to confuse the people of Lango. Clearly such an action is in contempt of court. I appeal to you to ignore these diversionary efforts so that we consolidate our unity to protect and promote our culture.

I appeal to the Lango Clergy under their umbrella Lango Religious Leaders’ Forum to continue with their efforts started in 2020 to negotiate and ensure smooth transition of cultural leadership. Tekwaro Lango is open to working with all individuals and organisations that share the goal of promoting unity and peace in Lango. Of course such engagements must of necessity recognised and respect the primacy of Tekwaro Lango and all its organs/paraphernalia of leadership, which, as explained are grounded in our cultural practices, and laws of Uganda.

I appeal to some few persons who have routinely meddled into our cultural leadership matters inciting leaders against each other that such practices are bad and discourage emergence of harmony. Cultural leadership should be devoid of pursuit of personal agendas and instead promote mutual respect amongst leaders. We have amongst ourselves leaders and their families/clans traumatized by reckless, negative and irresponsible utterances from some of us. This calls for soul-searching and pursuit of atonement with those we wronged as we enter the New Year 2023.

In the New Year 2023, Tekwaro Lango shall continue to educate and inform our people about issues that promote our cultural practices and the wider societal well-being in line with our set program. We shall deepen engagement with all clans to encourage participative leadership in their structures.

During this festive season avoid wasteful expenditures well knowing the hard economic times we are going through. Remember that early in the new we shall need money to return children to school. Also avoid unnecessary excitement and violence in all its from this festive season. Let’s use 2023 as a year of reconciliation and atonement where we wronged each other. Also lets intensify our support and best wishes for the NRM Government so that we may tap into national development programs for the betterment of our people.

Best wishes to you all this festive season and may you have Hope, keep Faith and promote Love as we celebrate Christmas and enter into the New Year 2023.

Jojok Amalol!