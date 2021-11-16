Stop crying over my Speaker race loss - Kadaga

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has urged her supporters to stop lamenting over her loss in the Parliament speakership elections, but instead focus on development.

Ms Kadaga, who is also the Minister for East African Community Affairs, lost the race to Mr Jacob Oulanyah in May.

While officiating over functions in Kamuli District yesterday, in

which she fulfilled several pledges, Ms Kadaga said she has survived many political upheavals because her calling is to serve her people passionately.

“I am hereby God’s calling to serve, and please forget about the loss which I know you are still grieving over but God’s change of plan and position makes this one better, so I am still around, vibrant, refreshed, don’t worry,” Ms Kadaga told Christians at St Paul Archdeaconry Church.

She likened herself to a cassava stick which germinates wherever it is thrown.

Ms Kadaga also warned the people against forgetting their values, norms and backgrounds and avoid getting carried away by positions, but follow Christ’s example of serving with humility and respect.

Ms Kadaga challenged the Church to build on moral and spiritual growth to make services competitive.

She promised to mobilise all Basoga in Kampala and Entebbe to contribute towards the church’s renovation.

While handing over a car to Kamuli Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Ms Kadaga asked Muslims to mobilise the faithful on family planning, education and resources.

She urged religious leaders to join cultural leaders in fighting defilement and child marriages in Busoga.

“We are notorious for marrying off young girls, neglecting education and poor parenting so let us refocus on fighting these vices, help child mothers and streamline the institution of family and parenting,” she said.

Kadaga fulfilled her pledge of distributing 2,681 iron sheets to different groups, including child mothers, the disabled, people with Albinoism, and churches.

Bishop Paul Naimanhye of Busoga Diocese said despite Ms Kadaga’s loss in the Speaker race, she still had a heart to serve.

“This is just a test and shift of God’s plans for you to serve His people better and you are better suited to represent our interest at the regional level,” Bishop Naimanhye said.

The Kamuli Khadhi, Sheikh Isamil Kazibwe, described Ms Kadaga’s homecoming as an assurance that she is comfortable and well.