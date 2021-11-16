Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Stop crying over my Speaker race loss - Kadaga

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Her name was yesterday erased from the Parliamentary Institute after Parliament passed its first Bill. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Sam Caleb Opio

  • Assurance. “It is not where you are, but what you are that matters. This was a mere change of position, but my heart still remains with you and it’s a duty to serve God,” Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Premier

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has urged her supporters to stop lamenting over her loss in the Parliament speakership elections, but instead focus on development.

