Stop demonising my NRM election victory – Minister Adoa

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, has urged her political opponents to cease what she describes as efforts to “demonise” her victory in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries in Serere District.

In the election held last Thursday, Ms Adoa secured a decisive win with 32,922 votes, defeating her closest rival, Ms Lucy Acom, who garnered 21,175 votes.

However, the aftermath of the vote has been marred by controversy. On Saturday night, supporters of Ms Acom staged a celebratory dance procession through Serere Town Council, claiming they had been declared winners in Kampala, contradicting the official local results.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Ms Adoa said her opponent, allegedly supported by elements within the opposition, continues to undermine the legitimacy of her win and the will of the people of Serere.

“They hired over 20 vehicles on Election Day to try and intimidate voters,” Ms Adoa stated. “But by the will of God, my solid base of supporters stood firm and turned out to vote. She accused her former opponent of secretly fueling a campaign to discredit her win, despite the primary elections having been officially concluded.

Ms Adoa attributed her victory to years of grassroots mobilization and humanitarian work in Serere, saying her efforts in youth and women empowerment cannot be easily erased by political rhetoric.

“I started working with communities at the age of 23 when I established private schools. I have organized savings groups for women in every village and mobilized over 6,000 youth across the district in various empowerment initiatives,” she said. “I have also sponsored over 1,000 children who are now in different professions—these are my true ambassadors.”

She added that the mandate she received from NRM supporters cannot be “swept away by night dances.”

Commenting on criticism surrounding her role in issues related to Lake Kyoga, Ms. Adoa said that multiple ministries are responsible for managing lake affairs—including the ministries of Agriculture, Works and Transport, Environment, and Defence.

“When people die on the lake because boats are damaged by storms, the narrative is that I ordered soldiers to kill fishermen. People need to channel their grievances to the appropriate government departments,” she said. Ms Acom, who contested the outcome of the primaries, insists the results were manipulated, although she has not provided specifics on which polling stations or sub-counties allegedly had irregularities.



