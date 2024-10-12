Stop divisive politics, says Mbarara RCC

The Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Mbarara, Ms Catherine Kamwiine, has urged government officials in the city to reduce divisive politics and support President Museveni, warning that they may lose their current status once the regime ends.

During a meeting with officials from the Office of the President on October 11, Ms Kamwiine cautioned that some Banyankole politicians are undermining their own party.

“Some Banyankole noisemakers do a lot of politicking to spoil the soup, fighting against their party. I want to assure them they won’t survive as long as I am still the RCC of Mbarara,” she said.

She expressed surprise that Museveni receives more support from regions like Gulu, where he garners 70% of votes, compared to 60% in Mbarara, despite the region being a traditional stronghold.

“Some Banyankole say they haven’t achieved anything from this government and forget the peace they enjoy. I lost my father to politics when he was found carrying iron sheets, which were treated like weapons. We need to remind the youth why elders continue to support Museveni,” she added.

Ms Kamwiine warned that those hoping for Museveni's departure might not be satisfied with the outcome.

"I want to inform these Banyankole that they will no longer be superior like before when this regime collapses. They want Museveni to leave power, but they won’t be happy after he has left. I am sure I will lose everything I own when this government is no longer in power, and I have no apologies for saying this. Let’s reduce the politics of hatred, accept our mistakes, and change,” she urged.

Retired Lt. Colonel Kibrai Ambako, Presidential Advisor on Mobilization, echoed these sentiments, urging the officials to prioritize service delivery over political divisions.

“We’ve seen the consequences of conflict in the north, with power struggles between the Lango and Acholi. When you abandon the NRM, where will you go? A revolution comes with many challenges, and sacrifices are necessary to achieve lasting results,” Ambako said.

He also criticized opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi for his divisive rhetorics.

“Kyagulanyi told people in Luweero that when this regime is gone, non-Baganda must leave Buganda. Yet, we coexist peacefully with Baganda, and many Banyankole have invested in Kampala thanks to the peace Museveni has created. Let’s focus on service delivery and address our disagreements constructively,” Ambako said.