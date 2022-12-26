Stop donating old clothes to needy, clergy tells Christian faithful

Christian faithful have been advised to stop reaching out to the needy by giving them old clothes and other items because the practice doesn't portray true love.

Preaching to the congregation on Christmas Day at All Saints Greater Bushenyi COU, Bushenyi District, the Greater Bushenyi Archdeacon, Ven. Rev Didas Natweta said that many people like giving out surplus items, especially old clothes and shoes in the name of giving the needy, a practice that is not good and should be discouraged.

"I have always seen many people collecting old clothes taking them to the needy like refugees. They want to pick only old clothes. To me, this is wrong! If you want to give, why don’t you go to the shop and buy something new and donate it to someone. By that, we shall know it has come from your heart with love," said Rev. Natweta.

"When giving, we should learn from God who gave his only son, Jesus Christ to save us from sin. This demonstrated true love! I know, it is very hard for one to give their own child but God did it. So, when giving, let's give that which we truly love," he added.

Rev. Natweta also asked the congregation to use this Christmas celebration to repent their sins.

"God gave out his son Jesus Christ that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. God loves you as a child, as a youth and when he visits you at this moment, please welcome him and his love into your heart," he appealed.