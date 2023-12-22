Stop extravagancies during Christmas, bishop tells Christians  

The Anglican Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese, Rt Rev Charles Collins Andaku has expressed displeasure over how Christmas celebrations have deviated from true Christ-centeredness to what he termed as 'immorality'.

He said increasingly, Christmas has become expensive for many people and often leads to untold suffering because of so much anxiety.

“The secular way of celebrating Christmas like over drinking, trans night and ungodly discos, sexual immorality, sometimes over socializing, ungodly competition in dressing, sometimes travels abroad, theft and killings, over speeding because of unnecessary excitement have often left very many problems such as gender-based violence, divorce and early marriages,” the bishop said while addressing journalists at the diocesan headquarters in Mvara in Arua city on Friday.

Bishop Andaku said Christians should show compassion in their celebrations to people and their friends, forgive those they have never forgiven and give special gifts to God.

“We should celebrate it with Christ in our hearts, we should celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in a Godly manner. The true meaning of Christmas should bring joy in the home,” he emphasized.

Ms Loyce Drijaru, a Christian and a resident of Arua town said: “If you go to markets now, you will realise how people are spending money on clothes. It is unfortunate that some people will not even go to church on Christmas day but will dress smartly, drink a lot and get entertainment throughout the night.”

She said Christmas should bring love, unity and joy in families but said it is the time when people separate in families because of unmet demands.