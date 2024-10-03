Stop fighting each other, Todwong tells Bukedi locals

The Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Richard Todwong, has advised people in Bukedi Sub-region to desist fighting.

Todwong who was meeting religious leaders from in Busia District on Thursday said such practices undermine development.

He was responding to NRM electoral commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi’s which attributed poverty in the region to disunity.

"Secretary General, we are responsible for our poverty level because people have developed a lot of greed and envy to an extent that if someone prospers, a group led by elites gangs against that person," Dr Tanga explained.

This prompted Todwong to challenge the people in the region to redirect their mindset towards supporting government programmes aimed at poverty alleviation.

"You people of Bukedi region need to learn to love one another and in case you see one progressing, become a friend to that person to get secrets to his or her success not fighting because even the Bible hates this practice," he tipped them.

Todwong also told religious leaders to rally people out of poverty as Busia District prepares to host national celebrations of Uganda’s 62nd Independence anniversary on October 9.

"You church leaders should start paying serious attention to the alternative gospel of socioeconomic transformation. You cannot boast as a leader when you are leading people who have domesticated poverty,” he observed.

NRM’s director for mobilization Rose Mary Sseninde urged locals to continue supporting their leaders- especially those who have risen to positions of influence.

Samia Bugwe North archdeacon Barnabas Muniala pledged total support in mobilizing their flock to attend the national celebrations as well as encouraging people to support all other government programmes.