Stop fronting politicians for fundraising - Priest

A catholic priest in Uganda has asked Christians to stop fronting politicians for fundraising to build churches.

The Kagamba Parish Dean Rev Fr Alphonse Mukundane argues that “politicians are arrogant, want to be praised and offer little money to earn the praises.”

“Forget politicians. They will only come here, make good speeches, promise us nothing and go away,” he said.

According to him, local congregants can put together little resources to facilitate church developments.

“What politicians can give is Shs2million and it will also be a promise they will never fulfil leading to a debt endemic. The better way is to mobilize us in church for the little we can put together. When they build for us, they will also own us,” Fr Mukundane emphasized during his thanks giving mass at Rwashamaire Catholic Centre in Rwashamaire Town on Sunday.

The function was organized by him to fundraise for completion of a Catholic Church at Rwashamaire town whose construction has stalled for over 20 years.

In 2019, President Museveni was chief guest at the centre for the fundraising of the same project, pledging Shs100million but only giving Shs30million cash.

Sources at the church told this reporter that “efforts to have the remaining Shs70million have been futile.”