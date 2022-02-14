Stop fronting politicians for fundraising - Priest

Rev Fr Alphonse Mukundane, the Kagamba Parish dean preaches during his thanks giving at Rwashamaire Catholic centre on February 13. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, President Museveni was chief guest at the centre for the fundraising of the same project, pledging Shs100million but only giving Shs30million cash.
  • Sources at the church told this reporter that “efforts to have the remaining Shs70million have been futile.”

A catholic priest in Uganda has asked Christians to stop fronting politicians for fundraising to build churches.

