Stop funding social media activists to abuse politicians, says Akampurira

Censure threatened Parliament commissioner Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira has advised people with political ambitions to stop funding bloggers and social media activists to “abuse incumbent politicians” but rather use the available platforms to explain pledges if elected into power.

“The acts of funding social media activists to abuse incumbent politicians by people harboring political ambitions should stop because it may result in unresolved community conflicts,” Akampurira said.

The Rubanda District woman legislator also claimed that some undisclosed politicians are fighting her because she “has done her best as a parliamentarian.”

“Despite being fought by my political opponents, I am ready to continue representing the people of Rubanda. I have done my best in delivering services to the people and it is the reason some other people started fighting me,” she told a congregation as chief guest at the fundraising ceremony of St Luke Kisiizi Church of Uganda.

At Sunday’s fundraiser, the church in Kigezi Diocese obtained at least Shs22million (in cash and pledges) of the required Shs43million for a terrazzo floor.

Akampurira encouraged believers to continue voting President Museveni saying “he is the one that allowed the creation of their district thus bringing services nearer to them.”

She also acknowledged that the village women saving groups she started in Rubanda District were doing well, promising more funding to boost them.

“Last year, I launched the village women saving groups in Rubanda district with each group receiving about Shs300,000 as seed capital. 220 villages out of 460 villages in Rubanda District benefited from this seed capital and the remaining 240 villages will be covered soon,” she noted.

She added: “I am happy that the members of the different village women groups that benefited have multiplied their seed capital to over Shs1mi5llion in less than 6-months. This means that this project is viable, and I will give more attention.”