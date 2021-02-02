Stop hide-and-seek games on school reopening, FDC to govt

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has tasked the government to clearly state the date it plans to reopen schools for all learners across the country.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, the FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kigonyogo, said despite learners spending one year at home, the government is still playing hide-and-seek on when they will reopen.

“Education is a national concern but the government is treating it as a small issue. Covid-19 is here to stay but the government is not coming out to tell us how we are going to deal with it as our children go to schools as well,” Mr Kigonyongo said.

“Government said institutions should remain closed for more three months as they come up with lasting solutions. Let them be clear on the exact date because we cannot afford to have our children spend more days at home doing nothing,” he added.

Mr Kigonyogo said the government is wrong to wait for vaccines before letting children go back to school because no one knows when the country will receive its first doses.

“Government said we shall have Covid-19 vaccine by May and have all our children immunised before they go to school. This is impossible. Developed countries will not be able to give us the vaccine until they have immunised their citizens so we should learn to live with the virus,” Mr Kigonyogo said.

He said the Ministry of Education should prepare students psychologically on what they should do when they report to school instead of wasting more time.

The fate of reopening schools remains unclear. Cabinet yesterday sat to discuss the final decision on the matter.

Higher institutions of learning are also in talks with the government to allow phased reopening.

During the press conference, FDC downplayed the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) position, saying losing it was not a big deal.

The party lost the majority Opposition seats in Parliament to National Unity Platform (NUP) .

“Our priority has never been to be the Leader of Opposition. We have been fighting to get into power so this position was just a by the way. There is no party that fights to be the LoP but to take over the power,” Mr Kigonyogo said.

He congratulated NUP for taking over the position.

Mr Kigonyogo also said the party leaders are slated to decide on the way forward after losing the presidential election.

Mr Amuriat garnered 3.24 per cent thus placing him in the third position.

