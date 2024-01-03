Stop lamenting that Museveni brought poverty, bishop tells Christians

Bukedi Bishop Samuel George Egesa has urged Christians in the diocese to support government programs such as Parish Development Model [PDM] in order to reduce high household poverty levels.

“We should stop complaining and lamenting that President Museveni brought poverty. Let’s join government efforts to root out poverty in our households through embracing government-initiated programs like PDM to improve on household incomes,” Bishop Egesa said.

“Sometimes I wonder if people say that the high prevailing poverty is caused by Museveni, did he carry it on a truck? People should learn to work harder than lamenting and counter blaming the government all times,” he added.

The Anglican prelate was speaking on Tuesday during confirmation of 171 Christians at St Stephen Church of Uganda in Budaka Archdeaconry, Budaka District.

He reiterated President Museveni’s call to Ugandans “to avoid the syndrome of only working for the stomach.”

Meanwhile, the bishop encouraged confirmands to seek and obey God’s commandments at all times, in addition to refraining from evil acts.

Still on Tuesday, Bishop Egesa called upon clerics to enroll for further studies if they are to remain relevant in the communities they serve.

About 10 years ago, the entire diocese only had two parish priests with master degrees but the number has since surged to 7 with two clergymen PHD holders.

“It’s now a policy that all parish priests must attain degrees because the diocese no longer encourages them to train for diplomas or certificates,” he noted of the policy to be effective this year.

“Limited education background is the reason people wrongly interpret bible verses,” he remarked at the event where an additional 62 people were confirmed into Christianity.

Bukedi District falls in the Bukedi sub-region which is estimated second poorest in Uganda- after Karamoja Sub-region.

Its current poverty rate is 43.7 per cent with a GDP per capita of less than $135.