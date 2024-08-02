Stop marketing breast milk substitutes, hospitals warned

The Health Ministry has warned against aggressive promotion of breast milk substitutes in a renewed drive to increase exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months in a baby's life.

Speaking during the launch of World Breastfeeding Week in Kampala on Friday, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the head of public health at the Ministry, said they would increase enforcement and support relevant programs to ensure all babies get this essential breast milk.

"We have a responsibility to help the mothers make better choices regarding breastfeeding their infants through improving funding for breastfeeding programs and enforcement of the legislation to end aggressive promotion of breastfeeding substitutes," he said.

According to information from Unicef, breast milk is the best and most complete food for babies during the first 1,000 days of life, helping to prevent diseases and boosting their brain development.

Dr Kyabayinze also said the government would ensure there is protection of the rights of the employed mothers to ensure community support for breastfeeding and health promotion programs that support breastfeeding for all.