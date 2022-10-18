Stop owning Church property- Bishop tells Christians

South Ankole Diocesan Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe has asked Christians to stop personalising Church property.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe was presiding over the confirmation of 84 Christians at St John’s Church of Uganda Kagugu in Rubaare Archdeaconry on Sunday.

“It is Godly and paramount to offer or donate to the Church for all parishioners to benefit from the offer but not for personal use within the church. It should be noted that some of the valuable things in the church, including the land, was donated by some people and it’s for the entire church but not for personal use,” he said.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe asked church leaders to take records of church property to ensure proper accountability to Christians.

“That is why we ask priests and lay readers to keep records of all items in the church, including prayer alter, number of chairs, cups, drums and card boards because the sub-parish church represents parish, archdeaconry, diocese and Archdiocese although those things were donated by individuals,” he said.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe’s comment came after an incident where Christians at St Andrew’s Church of Uganda Nyanga Rubaare set an altar on fire in August 2021 over transfer of a lay reader.

“So when you set ablaze any property of the church it means you have destroyed your church, diocese, archdiocese and yourself,” he said.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe commended Christians for always supporting the Church. “But I thank you for being repentant and God fearing. And I want to tell you that whoever seeks forgiveness must be forgiven in order to glorify God’s name,” he said.

The Diocesan Registrar, Rev Can Yoram Ntoreine, said: “The Church cannot stand without people because God lives in them and whatever they bring to God will be subjected to serve all Christians and the Bible says that whenever the right hand gives, the left hand should not know what the other has done”.