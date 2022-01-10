Stop roadblocks on vaccination, says Nabbanja

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Some people said the government’s directive might not entirely be a great idea as it was helping to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated. 

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has directed that mounting roadblocks to impose Covid-19 vaccination should be removed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.