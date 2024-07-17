Stop supporting thieves, Bobi rallies Ugandans

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has challenged Ugandans to stand up against rampant corruption.

Kyagulanyi, who was addressing hundreds of people in Ishaka-Bushenyi District during the ongoing NUP nationwide mobilization, said the money stolen from government coffers can improve service delivery without borrowing.

“I want to ask you to stop supporting thieves. Even if they bring money to you. That is your money which should have been used to buy drugs in the hospitals and work on roads,” he said.

According to the ombudsman, Uganda loses over Shs10trillion annually to corruption.

“Uganda has a road network of 36,000km, but the money stolen every year is 10 trillion which would have been used to construct all roads including community access roads,” he said.

“The money they give to the opposition is your money. The money used to celebrate birthdays is your money. They are going to use your money to keep you poor and finally kill you. So, my message to you, especially young people, you must rise up,” he added.

Bobi Wine’s message comes at a time when Ugandan Gen Zs are are planning a July 23 anti-corruption March to Parliament.

“Raise up nonviolently. In our generation, we do not believe in killing people but know that if we stand together, it is possible,” he noted.

Bobi Wine started his Journey to Bushenyi from Mbarara by noon and reached the rally ground by 4pm without any interference from police.

“The people's power is very strong. That is why we came here peacefully even though they denied us a chance to appear on a radio talk show,” he said as he accused security of blocking his scheduled radio talk show.

He added: “There will be a new Uganda where there is equality and equal opportunities. You can be a Munyankore, an Acholi, a Musoga but we must be in a country that treats us equally.”