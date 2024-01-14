Stop using social media to bury your fortunes, NWSC boss tells youth

Dr Eng Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has rebuked young people for using social media to lock their fortunes instead of using it productively to build themselves.

According to Dr Mugisha, a number of young people in their youthful stages use social media platforms to troll older people and expose them to pornographic content, a move that pushes them into self-destruction.

Dr Mugisha was on January 13 speaking to thousands of youth who turned up for an annual four-day youth conference at St. Peter Kitabi Catholic parish in Bushenyi District where he was a guest speaker.

“No matter the background, you can make it in life, but what is killing you is social media. You are on social media heaping insults on older and more important people like Dr Silver and others who would be helping you reach somewhere. Who is going to help you if that's your way of doing things? One of the means to getting successful is by getting someone who is going to connect you to opportunities, help and advise you on getting capital, and even give you a job if it is there,” said Dr Mugisha.

Dr Mugisha, who is the Kitabi Parish Head of Laity, stressed that there is a tendency among the youth to use social media to bite the hands that would otherwise be feeding them.

“Social media came for young people, but how they are using it is worrying. Some old people buy airtime for the youth to take to social media and insult other people on their behalf. That's being used, and they do it from morning to evening. Others use social media to watch pornographic content and search for ways of being connected to homosexuals,” he noted.

He also tipped the gathering on living successful lives by advising them to get appropriate knowledge and skills and work on their attitude.

"Yes, you have gone to school and attained education, no matter the level, but which skill do you have? How do you conduct yourself as a person? Knowledge contributes about 10% to your success; skills also contribute 10%; but your attitude and conduct contribute 80%. You must conduct yourself in a good way as a young man or woman,” Dr Mugisha advised.

Mrs Ruth Birungi Barigye, a parenting coach, while speaking to the congregation, asked the parents to do what it takes to play a bigger role in protecting their children.