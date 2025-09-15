Storm ravages Kasese villages

Hailstorms have ravaged several villages in Maliba and Karambi sub-counties, leaving dozens of families homeless and destroying gardens that communities depend on for food. Residents now face not only shelter crises but also looming food shortages.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that began last week, destroyed at least 30 houses in Karambi Sub-county, forcing displaced families to seek refuge with relatives. Last Sunday, the storm hit Karambi, Kituti, Kamasasa Maliba, Kabuyiri, Buhweza, and Nyangorongo parishes hard, destroying food and crops. Ms Betrance Biira, 45, a mother of six, said she lost her four-room house to the storm and described the ordeal as terrifying.

She pleaded for urgent government support to enable them get basic necessities. “All our property, including mattresses, saucepans, and food items, was destroyed when the house collapsed. Luckily, the iron sheets blew off first, giving us time to escape. Otherwise, my children and I might not be alive today,” she told Daily Monitor last Tuesday.

Another victim, Ms Maga Bwambale from Nyangorongo Village, said a storm destroyed her family’s coffee garden, yet they had hoped for a bumper harvest next year. “The storm knocked down all the unripe coffee cherries. Poverty has now entered our communities, and we may take three years to recover, we need to be supported,” she said.

Kasese is one of the districts most severely affected by climate change. Last September, landslides in Kyondo, Kyarumba, Bugoye, and Nyakabingo killed 13 people in a single day. Such disasters occur almost every year in the district, and residents said little has been done to help communities adapt. Mr Joseph Kambusa of Kamasasa, whose destroyed house sheltered seven family members, said he needs more than Shs3 million to rebuild because he is currently homeless and depends on well-wishers for survival. “I have two goats I planned to sell for my son’s school fees at Karambi Secondary School. Now I must sell them to repair the house, which means my son will miss the Third Term [which starts today]. I am totally stressed,” Mr Kambusa said.

The storm follows a string of similar disasters earlier this year and in previous years. In January and October, storms damaged Ibuga, Kahendero, and Munkunyu primary schools. The Ministry of Education has since procured iron sheets for Ibuga, Kinyamaseke, and Kahendero schools, but they have not yet been delivered.

A local leader in Karambi Sub-county, Mr Yusuf Masereka, confirmed that more than 30 houses have been destroyed in recent months.

“The number of affected homes will likely increase as the rains continue. Most of our houses are semi-permanent and cannot withstand strong winds,” he said. Mr Masereka recalled similar incidents in 2018 and 2021, urging the district disaster management committee, chaired by the chief administrative officer, to advise residents on constructing stronger and more resilient homes.

The Rainfall Outlook for September-December 2025

According to the latest seasonal rainfall outlook signed by the State minister for Environment, southwestern Uganda’s cattle corridor is expected to receive near-average or below-average rainfall.