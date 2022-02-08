Strange wild plant invades Budaka, dries up tree leaves

The strange yellow plant dries up leaves within two weeks.

Mudanga

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  • The district natural resource officer, Mr Kijali Cyprian Kamwada, confirmed the development, saying they have embarked on community sensitisation on the dangers of the strange plant.

A strange wild plant has invaded Budaka District , leaving residents and leaders in panic.

