Street children urged to seize opportunities for vocational skills

Children in Kampala are encouraged to seize opportunities offered to them to acquire vocational skills to get off streets, NGO Keddi foundation Chief Executive Officer Steven Keddi has said.

“We have partnered with various stakeholders to get children off the street by putting them in vocational institutions to attain various skills which will enable them become self-employed and sustaining citizens of the country instead of being on the streets,” he added.

Keddi made the remarks on Wednesday after spending a day with street children at the Pan African Square and reformed street children at Kanyike Skills centre in Nansana, Wakiso District.

“We emphasise community skilling as a crucial role in transforming youths lives, it doesn’t require for a child to have gone up to University, even if they are illiterate they can still come here and attain skills which they can use to create their own employment and even employ graduates” he noted.

Keddi said the foundation together with its partners has set aside a budget of $12 million to help skilling of youths across the country starting this year.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire urged the street children to desist from committing crimes and rather help security in ensuring safety in the city.

“Work together with us in order to get ourselves out of that situation, there are many increasing criminal activities taking place, it’s very sad to see that mob justice is claiming the lives of young children, people come looking for you in case something is stolen even you’re not the one who stole it but they always point you out first,” he stated.

Mohammed Ddamba, the proprietor Kanyike Skills Centre said if given the right guidance, street children can reform to become law abiding citizens.

“We get children from the streets who are called spoilt, sometimes they are brought by their parents and take them through a six months mechanic training course after which they are able to earn a decent living other than snatching things from people,” he remarked.