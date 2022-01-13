Street vendors given one week to vacate

Vendors near New Taxi Park complain over KCCA move to evict them. Photo/ Joseph Kiggundu

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Mr Hud said the vendors were told last week to leave the streets but they did not ‘‘and we took that time as grace period’’.
  • Section 72(1) of the Public Health Act cap 281 states that in the event of contravention of the any of the Public Health rules related to the erection of buildings, the local authority without prejudice has the right to take proceedings for a fine in respect of the contravention and may by notice require the owner either to pull down or remove the works. 

The Kampala City Resident Commissioner, Mr Hussein Hud, has given street vendors one week to vacate and take up space in the city markets of Usafi and Wandegeya.
While addressing the press at Uganda Media Centre yesterday, Mr Hud said vending and hawking is illegal.
“The simple issue of vendors being reallocated  from streets  to the markets has been politicised. Usafi and Wandegeya markets are empty. The amount of money government invested in building these markets is unaccounted for and some among the political showbiz masters in Kampala think that nothing should be done,” he said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.