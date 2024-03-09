Strengthen your methodologies to realize sound results, academic researchers told

Researchers in the academic institutions consisting of professors and doctors of philosophy have been strongly advised to strengthen their research methodologies and ensure their findings are based on accurate data and profound results.

The current development around the world indicates that research is at the heart of innovation and improving policymaking, research contributes to the development and updating of conceptual models and tools that form the basis for its analysis policy recommendations.

Addressing academic researchers during research and dissemination of validation workshop cohort organized by Makerere Business School in Kampala, the acting principal of Makerere University School, Professor Moses Muhwezi said Thursday that there’s a lot of things in the business world and in the policy space that needs to be researched on locally but with the right methods.

“We must shift from the platform of just being academic to public attention that brings solutions to the problems,” he said.

Professor Muhwezi argued that research is widely read and it must include a large number of high-quality and very useful publications and it is appreciated by the country authority and the general public.

“What you researchers should know is, it is a research for a purpose, you should ensure data accuracy, use the right methods, make sure that the right correspondents are picked and the right reviews are made, if you don’t take care of these then we shall be poison to the government and the public with wrong research results,” he said.

Developing countries spend an increasing proportion of their scarce resources on education. Through education they seek, first, to follow the traditional path to “development” by strengthening their national capacity to acquire scientific knowledge and thereby better their economic performance.