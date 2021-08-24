Strike at Fort Portal varsity leaves 2,000 students stuck

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

More than 2,000 students of Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal City are stranded as a strike by their lecturers enters the fourth week.

A total of 117 teaching and non-teaching staff joined 17 deans and heads of department in the strike, citing endless unfulfilled promises of government regarding conversion of their institution from a private university to a public one.

They vowed not to resume teaching until the Transition Taskforce, a committee that was put in place to oversee the transition process, has addressed a raft of concerns they raised.

“The industrial action has left more than 2,000 students stranded and confused with no hope of completing their semester soon as online teaching and learning processes have also been suspended by the aggrieved lecturers,” one of the striking lecturers who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisal, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

No programme for medical school

“Although medical and other health-related students have reported back for face-to-face sessions, the fate of the students of Mountains of the Moon School of Health Sciences is unclear as no official programme has been released,” he added.

The aggrieved lecturers have since appealed to all those concerned to respect the two directives of President Museveni and complete the process of a government takeover.

In their earlier joint petition, the concerned lecturers state that sometime in 2015, the university Chancellor wrote to President Museveni, requesting government takeover of the institution, citing low income, high staff development expenditures as critical issues affecting the university.

“We have a number of grievances as we are much disappointed by the so many empty promises, the lack of Transition Task Force to prioritise staff in the takeover by government and taking staff for granted,” the lecturers state in an August 2 petition.

“We have, therefore, decided to suspend our services to the university until top management and the taskforce addresses each of these grievances above. Failure to address these grievances within two weeks, we shall take further action,” they added.

They also state that in August 2015, the President again wrote to then Education minister, Ms Jessica Alupo (now Vice President), to commence the process of the takeover.

However, they say the process is slow and yet Kabale University has since been taken over, yet both institutions put in their requests at the same time.

