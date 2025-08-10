Strike erupts at Ntare School over homosexuality allegations

Police in Mbarara on Sunday rescued four students at Ntare School from being lynched over their alleged involvement in homosexuality.

In the morning, angry students attempted to beat up the four—whose identities have not been disclosed—accusing them of promoting homosexuality at the school under the watch of the administration.

Two of the suspected students were rescued by the administration, while the other two escaped from the school during the chaos. The situation forced the school administration to call police to restore order.

This angered the students, who turned their frustration on the administration building, smashing glass windows and destroying property from the staffroom to the dormitories.

“We are concerned that homosexuality is being practiced in the school but the administrators are not addressing it. We have prefects who live with us and meet regularly with the administration, but they claim not to be aware,” said one student, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal.

Another student said they targeted the school leaders because they believed the leaders were involved in the alleged practice.

“If we students know, what about the leaders? This was just a wake-up call. If it is not addressed, we will take it upon ourselves to stop the vice. The President, who is an Old Boy of this school, assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill. It would be a shame to hear that such practices are happening here,” he said.

This is not the first time Ntare School has faced unrest over similar allegations. In August 2015, the gates were closed to non-candidate classes after students attempted to lynch colleagues suspected of engaging in homosexuality. The administration later denied the claims, with then-head teacher Mr Jimmy Turyagyenda saying the strike was about stolen uniforms and sweaters.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 prohibits any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex, as well as the promotion or recognition of such relations. Under Section 2(1) of the Act, a person convicted of homosexuality is liable to life imprisonment.

School head teacher Mr Saul Rwampororo confirmed that the strike was triggered by suspected homosexual activity among students.

“Some students tried to attack four of their colleagues, accusing them of practicing and promoting homosexuality. Around midnight, they chased two boys who managed to escape and seek refuge at the school gate, which is manned by security,” he said.

The glass of one of the school’s classrooms, smashed by students during the strike. Photo by Okoodi Deo.

He added that the mob then went to the head prefect’s room, accusing him of knowing other suspects, and when they failed to find him, they resorted to vandalism.

“After failing to get the head prefect, they picked up sticks and stones and started destroying school property. We called police to restore calm,” he said.

Mr Rwampororo noted that the school has previously suspended students over related behaviour.

“We have started investigations and are involving police. The issue of homosexuality is not new—it is happening in the wider world and in other schools. Our students come here young, and I don’t think they start with such behaviours. External influence, especially during holidays, could be a factor,” he said.

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Mr Samson Kasasira confirmed the incident.

“Police responded in time to stop further damage to school property. The cause of the strike has not been established, and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made, and no student has been suspended so far. More details will come from the school administration,” he said.

Ntare School Old Boys Association chairperson Mr Apollo Kashanku said they are concerned about the reports and will work with authorities to uncover the truth.

“Normally, student leaders should take the lead in such matters. I have never heard of any case of homosexuality here before—only in the media about other schools,” he said.

Ntare School has a history of strikes. In April 2011, about 1,200 students were sent home 10 days before the end of term after a violent protest over the administration’s failure to register the school football team for the Coca-Cola Post Primary Championship.

In 2017, all Senior Three students were sent home to avert an impending strike after they were attacked by students from another school. In October 2023, over 200 Senior Six students were suspended indefinitely for vandalism and indiscipline after protesting the expulsion of colleagues caught with mobile phones.



