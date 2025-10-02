Striking teachers given 7-day-ultimatum to resume work or face dismissal

The government has issued a stern ultimatum to striking teachers, giving them seven days to return to class or risk dismissal for abandoning duty.

The teachers, mainly from secondary schools, laid down their tools on September 15, 2025, demanding salary enhancements and fulfillment of past government pledges.

Speaking to the media in Kampala on Thursday, Ministry for Public Service Muruli Mukasa said the ongoing industrial action was unlawful and is in breach of existing labor laws.

"Their strike has disrupted learning in several parts of the country, with pupils and students left unattended barely a month into the third term," he said.

Mukasa added that government would consider teachers who fail to report back to school within the stipulated period to have voluntarily resigned.

"You are hereby enjoined to call off the industrial action, and for your members especially those who are participating to resume duty immediately and not beyond one week, or else you will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned accordingly," he said.

Minister Mukasa revealed that government has demonstrated commitment to improving the welfare of teachers and other public servants through a phased salary enhancement plan.

"A total of Shs 2.5 trillion has been committed to salary enhancement since the 2018/2019 financial year," he said.

He added that the government has already drawn up an enhancement plan for the 2026/2027 financial year, which includes a pledge to raise the salaries of humanities teachers by 25 percent of the approved targets.

"These proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for consideration in the forthcoming budget," he said.

Minister Mukasa urged that the teachers' strike does not meet the legal requirements for industrial action.

"No certificate of dispute was issued by the Public Service Negotiating and Consultative Council before the strike commenced, making it unlawful," he said.

The General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU), Filbert Baguma, responded to the warning, saying that government knows where the teachers are and therefore there is no reason for intimidation and threats.

"What we need are the answers and not the threats and intimidation; the industrial action continues," he said.

As the ultimatum clock ticks, anxiety remains high among teachers who have not resumed their duties since the term started. The standoff between the government and teachers continues, with no immediate resolution in sight.



