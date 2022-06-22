Striking teachers given two days to resume work or lose jobs

The ministry of public service has given striking arts teachers in government schools a two-day ultimatum to return to work or lose their jobs.

Uganda National Teacher's Union (UNATU) last week announced a sit-down strike for all arts teachers starting June 15 over a proposed segregative salary enhancement in favor of science teachers in government schools.

And as a result, the leadership of the teacher’s union and government officials, including the president have had several fruitless engagements to have the arts teachers return to school.

In the latest development, government is threatening to fire all teachers who will not have returned to work by June 24, 2022.

“All government employed teachers are advised to resume duty at their respective workstations by June 24, 2022 without fail. Any government employed teacher who does not comply to this call will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from the public service in accordance with Section A-n(17) of the Uganda Public service standing orders 2021,” reads part of the June 22 ministry of public service letter addressed to UNATU.

According to the ministry's permanent secretary, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire who signed on the letter the teachers who are not willing to work under the prevailing terms and conditions are free to withdraw their labour as provided for under Section A-n (11) of the Public Service Standing Orders.