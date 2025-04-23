Student among three charged with impersonating Hamis Kiggundu

A Senior Three student and two others have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for impersonating businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham.

Ms Ruth Nandase, 18, a student, and Babu Maniharah, 33, a builder, appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

The pair was formally charged with personation and cheating, which they denied. They were charged alongside their co-accused, Frank Sempa, 25, a hawker, who is already on remand.

The court heard that investigations into the matter were complete, but since the accused had no sureties in court, they were remanded to Luzira Prison until April 28.

According to the prosecution, led by Mr Ivan Kyazze, between 2023 and February 2024, the accused falsely presented themselves as Hamis Kiggundu of Hamis Enterprises Ltd, with the intent to defraud people in various locations within Kampala’s Central Division.

The prosecution alleges that on January 29, 2025, Sempa fraudulently obtained Shs50,000 from one Shafic Kawooya by claiming to be Ham and promising to secure a loan for him.

Court documents reveal that Karim Serugo, the Public Relations Officer at Hamis Enterprises, encountered a person posing as Ham on TikTok, claiming to help those in need. Serugo began chatting with the impersonator, who asked if he needed money. When Serugo said yes, the impersonator requested a deposit for “security” and provided a manager’s contact number.

The impersonator's phone number was tracked, leading to the arrest of Nandase and Maniharah. The suspects were later transferred to the Central Police Station in Kampala.