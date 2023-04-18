Student arrested over stabbing colleague to death

A 20-year-old student of Uganda Christian Institute, Lira City, who has been on the run after allegedly stabbing his colleague to death, has been arrested in Kapchorwa District.

Ismail Chelangat, an agricultural student, is currently under custody at Kapchorwa Central Police Station.

He allegedly stabbed Jeremiah Mwanga, 24, to death on April 14, 2023 accusing him of failing to refund the money he had borrowed him.

However, no one knows the exact amount of money the deceased was owing the suspect.

Superintendent of Police (S) Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said after stabbing the deceased, the suspect fled to his home district in Kapchorwa.

“Our team at Lira Central Police Station got in touch with the police in Kapchorwa and immediately arrested him on arrival and he is being held in Kapchorwa as I speak now,” Mr Okema told journalists in Lira City on Tuesday.

He said plans are under way by the territorial police in Lira City to pick Chelangat from Kapchorwa so that his case can be handled from Lira where he committed it.