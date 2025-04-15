Student dies in Kamwenge school dormitory

Police in Kamwenge District have launched investigations into the death of a senior one student in a dormitory at the government-aided Mpanga Senior Secondary School in Mpanga Parish, Kahunge Sub-county.

Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, SP Vincent Twesige said Martin Agaba, a resident of Kamwenge District died in the morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The school head teacher, Ms Asaba Kameda, reportedly told police that Agaba had a known medical condition—epilepsy—and was on prescribed medication.

“On Monday, April 14, the student attended preps and later went to rest. The following day, at around 7pm, a friend attempted to wake him up, but he was unresponsive. Other students quickly alerted the dormitory master, who confirmed that the student had passed away,” SP Twesige noted.

He said the police visited the school and conveyed the body to Rukunyu Hospital [government] for a postmortem pending burial arrangements.

Authorities suspect his death was related to complications from epilepsy.

A teacher at the school who preferred to remain anonymous, told this publication that on Monday, Agaba suffered a seizure while sitting his Fine Art end-of-term examinations.

“He fell ill during the exam, but his classmates helped stabilize him. Later, around 5pm, he had another episode but seemed to have recovered. He went for preps with the other students and returned after. Unfortunately, due to the heavy rain and resulting noise in the night, no one noticed he became unwell again while sleeping. He passed away while sleeping alone,” the teacher said.

The teacher added that the school administration was informed of the incident early the next morning, after which police and the parents were notified.

Agaba’s parents, who were aware of his medical condition reportedly did not raise any complaints when they arrived at the school, according to the school management.

“They knew their child had a chronic illness and understood the risks,” the teacher added.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures, which are sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbances in the brain. The seizures can manifest in various ways, ranging from brief lapses of attention to more severe convulsions, and can involve different parts of the body.



