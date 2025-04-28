Student fined Shs100,000 for impersonating businessman Ham

An 18-year-old senior three student has been fined Shs100,000 after pleading guilty to charges of impersonating Kampala businessman, Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham.

Ruth Nandase on Monday, April 28, 2025, pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation and cheating after signing a plea bargain agreement with the state and Ham’s representatives in court, for a lesser punishment at the Buganda Road Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Mr Ronald Kayizzi.

The state prosecutor, Mr Ivan Kyazze, told the magistrate that Nandase agreed to a fine of Shs100,000 as the sentence for her crimes after her father agreed to track down the prime suspect with whom she conspired.

Additionally, the state said her level of participation indicated that she did not mastermind the crime.

Related Student among three charged with impersonating Hamis Kiggundu National



"She was being used and we have had a discussion with the father who has pledged to help track the prime suspect," Mr Kyazze told the court.

When asked about the fine, the spokesperson of Hamis Enterprise, Mr Karim Serugo, also told the court they trust Nandase’s father to track down the prime suspect since he is a leader in his area.

Nandase had been charged alongside a 33-year-old builder, Babu Maniharah and a 25-year-old hawkwe, Frank Sempa. Maniharah and Sempa were further remanded until May 14 when they are expected to return to court.

It’s alleged that between 2023 and February 2024, Sempa, Maniharah, Nandase, and others still at large, falsely presented themselves as Hamis Kiggundu of Hamis Enterprises Ltd, with the intent to defraud people in various locations within Kampala’s Central Division.

The prosecution further alleges that on January 29, 2025, Sempa fraudulently obtained Shs50,000 from one Shafic Kawooya by claiming to be Ham and promising to secure a loan for him.

Court documents reveal that Mr Serugo also encountered a person posing as Ham on TikTok, claiming to help those in need two weeks ago.

“Serugo began chatting with the impersonator, who asked if he needed money. When Serugo said yes, the impersonator requested a deposit for “security” and provided a manager’s contact number, which initially did not go through,” reads in part the court documents.

When the number eventually connected, it became clear that the impersonator was targeting many Ugandans under the guise of being Kiggundu.