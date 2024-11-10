Student injured as fire burns second dorm at Nyakabanga SS in five days

Police in Bushenyi District in Western Uganda are investigating a second dormitory fire that broke out at Nyakabanga Senior Secondary School in Kyabugimbi Sub County five days after the first incident.

The 5:30am Sunday fire broke out while students were attending morning preps. One student was injured while trying to save his property.

"A senior one student identified as Cliff Ainemukama, 16, was injured by a metallic suitcase which he was trying to save from," said Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

It is alleged that the fire on the boys’ dormitory accommodating about 100 students was set by an unknown arsonist.

"At around 5am when our students were attending morning preps, an arsonist put another dormitory on fire. The incident involved a boys’ dormitory. Like in the first case, properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed….No one has been arrested but you know in schools there is institutional politics. We expelled three students and a teacher at the beginning of the term.. We have asked the police to also interest themselves in them," said the school head teacher, Mr Bonney Barinyenka.