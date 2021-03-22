Student leaders tipped on service under new normal times

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

While serving the student community as leaders at different levels comes with opportunities and challenges, the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a more complex environment where leaders have to adjust to the new normal times.

It is true that the student community has many expectations from their respective leaders after entrusting them with leadership roles, but the need for the leaders to be relevant and be willing to adjust within changing global environment will create a difference.

“You are laying a foundation for your respective future leadership as individuals. The world has since shifted to new normal times following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak where a big shift in the ways things are conducted is the way to go. You need to be critical thinkers and be fast deliverers,” Prof Eriab Lugujjo the Vice-Chancellor Ndejje University told the new University student leaders on Saturday.

The student leaders bridge the gap between the student’s community and the University administration in a way that fosters better student welfare, discipline, and academic progress.

“Unlike in the old times when there were fewer restrictions on the normal social behavior, the new normal has brought about adjustments in the way things are done. We should have more time for dialoguing during times of crisis because you will be deciding many issues on behalf of the student community.

We are blessed to have the top guild positions (Guild President and Vice Guild President) as females. This is the opportunity to test your ability to steer the guild cabinet to a higher level even at a time when we are all faced with the common battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Student Guild Cabinet is the face of the University Administration,” Prof Lugujjo said.

“The students held the election for their new leaders under circumstances that were a bit challenging. But we successfully conducted the elections. We cannot run the University without a student leadership team in place. We are honored to be ushering in a new team of university student leaders,” Mr Wilfred Kato Muhumuza, the Ndejje University Dean of Students said at the swearing-in ceremony for the new Ndejje University Guild Cabinet.

Ms Marriam Namboze is the new Guild President while Ms Charity Nabosa was sworn in as the Vice Guild President.

