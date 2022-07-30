Student loses hand to tear gas canister in police, Umeme operation

An 18-year-old student in Kibuku District is currently admitted at Mbale Regional Hospital after his left hand was shattered by a teargas canister.

The victim told Monitor that teargas was used as police and Umeme officials tried to force their way into his room during an early morning operation to crackdown on power theft and illegal connections.

“I resisted to open because I didn’t understand the people who were knocking on my door. They then threw a teargas canister inside which I caught and it ripped off my fingers. I am worried that the entire palm is to be amputated,” said Rogers Bakobereki, student at St Paul Seed Secondary School in Tirinyi Town Council.

On Saturday, residents castigated police and Umeme over injuring the student.

“If nothing is done against such officers, we will have no option but to demonstrate to show our disappointment,” Mr Moses Kamiro, one of the residents said.

Accusing Bakobereki of masquerading as an Umeme official, Umeme on Saturday said the incident happened after officials from the power distributor and police retaliated towards a violent response from the victim.

“He is not a student as its being alleged. He has been behind these illegal connections in the area,” Umeme Public Relations Officer Peter Kaujju said.

Asked to comment on the matter, North Bukedi Regional Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso said police were not aware of the incident and the operation.

“…but if it’s true, then police will have to carry out more investigations,” she added.

Many killed

Umeme recently singled out Mbale, Bududa, Manafwa, Sironko, Bulambuli, Pallisa, Kibuku and Budaka districts as the ones with the highest cases of power theft in the sub-regions of Bukedi and Bugisu.

“These people have persistently and illegally connected themselves using naked small copper wires which put lives of the locals in danger. Many people have been killed after being electrocuted,”Mr Kaujju noted.

Power theft in Uganda is among the highest in the region and in the world- causing multi-billion shillings revenue loss annually.