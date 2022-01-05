Student uses social media to mobilise for vulnerable 

A student of Lira University, Ms Irene Akech, is using Facebook to mobilise resources for needy children and the elderly.

In 2020, when the student of Bachelor of Science in Community Psychology and Psychotherapy wanted to raise funds urgently to construct a house for a mother living with HIV/Aids, she turned to the Internet for help.

Within two weeks, she had raised more than Shs1.5m.

The money enabled Ms Kadimala Atim, a resident of Kakoge “B” in Lira City West Division, Lira City, to build a semi-permanent house.

The widow, who lost her husband to HIV/Aids-related illness in 1994, had for the last 10 years been sleeping in a leaking grass-thatched hut.

“I was just passing by her home going to a nearby daily market and I heard her crying. So, when I tried to inquire about the problem, she told me she had four children but three of them had died and her daughter, who lives in Dar es Salaam – Tanzania’s largest city – had not communicated for close to three years,” Ms Akech says.

To this day, Ms Atim does not know whether her daughter is still alive or not. Ms Akech says she was so touched when the widow indicated that she was living with HIV/Aids and that her dilapidated grass-thatched house was leaking.

“And immediately it started raining, I entered the house and found her holding a plastic basin against the leaking roof,” Ms Akech recalls.

It was at this point that the student drafted a brief story and posted it on Facebook for well-wishers to come to her rescue.

She then opened up another WhatsApp group to provide clear accountability of the funds being generated.

“I created a WhatsApp group, shared the link on Facebook and then people started coming in, others were giving timber and bricks, and I managed to collect about Shs1.5m which we used to construct the house,” Ms Akech adds.

However, Ms Atim says she is now facing another stressing challenge; lack of food.

“I would like to thank Irene and her friends for their support. I know there are so many needy people out there who are also in dire need of assistance but they should not forget me. I still need food aid,” she says.

So far, Ms Akech has supported three women and seven extremely vulnerable children.

In 2020, she also fundraised for support via the Internet and bought land for three orphaned children in Kwania District. Two of these children are living with HIV/Aids.

She has also been providing food and clothing to this household that is headed by a 13-year-old girl.

Ms Akech also fundraised Shs350,000 to support treatment of a 12-year-old boy in Otuke District. The child has for long been suffering from skin infection.

She has also been supporting an epileptic 10-year-old girl, who unfortunately died in November last year.

The poor child was admitted to a government facility after she was allegedly tortured by her father and stepmother in Aboke Sub-county, Kole District, in July last year.

Her inspiration

Ms Akech says the suffering she went through inspired her never to look down on extremely vulnerable individuals.

“I have been a victim of rape, a child mother and I do not want people to go through the pain that I went through,” she says.

Ms Akech lost her parents at the age of 14. As a result, she remained the mother and father to her two siblings.

Luckily enough, she was already in Senior Three.

“A teacher of Iceme Girls, Oyam District, who was a friend to my late mum, made sure I registered for O’Level exams and I studied from home because I couldn’t afford school fees to stay at school full time,” Ms Akech says.

“After Senior Four exams, I started working at people’s homes as a housemaid, to support my siblings but still it wasn’t enough,” she says.

I was a victim of rape at a tender age of 15, but I couldn’t tell anyone because of fear towards their reaction. I feared to be talked about and laughed at,” she adds.

But she never gave up. After her first child, Ms Akech got a job with her Ordinary Level academic documents as an office attendant at a computer centre in Apac District. Here, she was paid Shs50,000 a month for her service but the money could not come on time.

“I remember I was paid twice after working close to a year. I started renting a house of Shs15,000 a month with my child but feeding was a problem,” she recalls.

“Time came when the father of my baby grabbed the baby away from me…It hurt me a lot as I had nothing much to care for my baby. I couldn’t bear the pain.”

More trouble came when she failed to pay rent of Shs15,000 and she was evicted from the house.

“I relocated to another house of the same price but the landlord was very understanding and the wife was a friend, who gave me food and clothing,” she says.

As she continued working with an inconsistent salary, life was not getting any better.