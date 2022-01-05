Student uses social media to mobilise for vulnerable 

Ms Irene Akech with one of the beneficiaries of her efforts in Lira City on January 2. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By  BILL OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Ms Irene Akech, a student of Bachelors of Science in Community Psychology and Psychotherapy at Lira University, used Facebook to raise funds to construct a house for a widow and help other vulnerable children.

A student of Lira University, Ms Irene Akech, is using Facebook to mobilise resources for needy children and the elderly.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.