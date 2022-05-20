Students count loses after fire burns Vaine high school dormitory

Students of Vaine High School in Rwentuha town council in Bushenyi District are stranded after fire burnt one of the boys’ dormitories on Thursday.

Ms Justine Kabandize, the school headteacher said the fire started at around 2pm when the students were attending class.

"The fire would have been contained if police from Bushenyi had arrived on time. By the time they came, it was too late despite our repeated phone calls,” Ms Kabandize said.

She told this reporter that the fire could have been as a result of short-circuit in the dormitory.

"We are meeting other stakeholders to see what we can do and we will communicate to you in time," she said.

When contacted, Mr John Bosco Kabaterine Sserunjogi, the Bushenyi District Police Commander said they managed extinguish the fire and launched investigations into its cause.

"When we received the news, we mobilise our team to go to the ground and we managed to put the fire out. As I talk, my team of detectives is there investigating the cause of the fire," Mr Sserunjogi said.

Several school fires have been reported across the country since the reopening of institutions of learning early this year.

By March this year, six schools had caught fire- five of which are private- with investigations indicating that the majority of the affected schools are privately-owned and lack occupational permits.