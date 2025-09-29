Students, educators push for nationwide rollout of UN model debates for global exposure

Students and educationists have asked the government to roll out the United Nations Model Debate (UNMD) system across schools in Uganda to complement the new curriculum and equip learners with critical thinking, diplomacy, and global awareness.

The call, directed through the Ministry of Education and Sports, seeks to empower learners with skills that would deepen their understanding of international relations and prepare them to engage in global problem-solving.

Anderson Mulungi Baijuka, a Senior Three student at Caltech Academy in Kampala, said the UNMD mirrors how the UN General Assembly operates, with delegates from different states debating pressing global issues.

“Uganda is grappling with corruption, poor policy implementation, climate change, environmental conservation, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are issues that learners could debate and present solutions to both locally and globally,” Mulungi said.

He urged the government to extend support to underserved areas.

“The government should support and fund the UNMD in different schools, including the underserved. We need to reverse the trend where the system is dominated by international schools and universities, yet learners in Moroto, Karamoja, Yumbe, and other neglected districts also need a fair chance to benefit,” he added.

Prisca Kitiibwa, a Senior Five student, stressed the importance of engaging female learners to debate challenges faced by women and girls, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and early marriages.

“There is a need to boost youth confidence and mental health awareness through these debates. They are crucial in enabling girls to raise issues affecting their communities for effective response. Many girls drop out of school because of such challenges,” she said.

On September 28, the United Nations Association of Uganda (UNAU) organised the third UN model debate at Caltech Academy in Kampala under the theme, “Youth for a healthy environment: fighting tobacco, protecting our planet, shaping our future.” The event attracted over 70 students from six schools in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mpigi districts.

Ms Linda Asaba, UNAU’s programmes coordinator, said scaling up the UNMD would help learners gain knowledge in diplomacy, negotiation, research, public speaking, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Students from different schools participate in the third United Nations Model Debate (UNMD), organised by the United Nations Association of Uganda (UNAU), at Caltec Academy Makerere in Kampala on September 28, 2025. PHOTO/DAVID WALUGEMBE

“If UNMD is fully implemented in schools, it will give learners exposure to international standards. In the last three years, about 50 schools and 700 students have benefited. Yet, many graduates still lack soft skills like public speaking,” she said.

She added that UNAU hopes to expand the programme to underserved communities if more funding becomes available.

“At the secondary school level, students still have opportunities to learn international languages. We aim to reach more learners in ghettos and disadvantaged communities to prepare them for the future,” she explained.

UNAU Secretary General, Mr Richard Baguma, encouraged students to think globally.

“Students should be exposed to environments where they can articulate issues beyond Uganda. We need to train global citizens. Some of our students who went through this model are now working with international organisations,” he said.

The call for a nationwide rollout comes as the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary. The ongoing 80th General Assembly session in New York, which began on September 22 and ends September 30, has brought together world leaders, including Uganda’s Vice President Ms Jessica Alupo, who is representing President Museveni.