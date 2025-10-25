Students must be equipped with values that drive socio-economic transformation - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has called on institutions of higher learning to move beyond imparting technical skills alone, emphasising the need for graduates to be equipped with values that drive socio-economic transformation.

Speaking through Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo at Bishop Stuart University's (BSU) 21st graduation ceremony in Mbarara City on Friday, Museveni stressed the importance of inculcating values like patriotism, honesty, and selflessness alongside technical efficiency.

"I urge institutions of higher learning to focus on transforming the minds of managers and leaders to go beyond technical efficiency and encapsulate skills like value addition alongside other values such as patriotism, honesty, and selflessness," Museveni said.

He believes this approach will empower Uganda's graduates to combat social evils like corruption effectively.

"We will have a formidable force in Uganda to fight social evils like corruption if we embrace this kind of education," Museveni added, urging graduands to be exemplary in their work.

The President also encouraged the graduates to remain relevant, focusing on people's needs and using their skills to transform their communities.

"Go out there and be relevant to our societies... use the acquired knowledge and skills to cause transformation of your homes, communities, and country," he said.

Bishop Stuart University's Chancellor, Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa, acknowledged government support for the private university, citing funding for infrastructure development.

"We thank government for supporting us... that's why we've been able to offer skills and values needed for our graduates to thrive in this competitive world," Bishop Mwesigwa said.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. John Mugisha advised graduands to stay innovative and acquire new skills amid rapid changes in the job market.

"This is the start of your journey; you have to be innovative... consider starting your own business or social enterprises," Prof. Mugisha said.

A total of 1,660 students graduated, with 866 males and 794 females.



