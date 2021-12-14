Students, parents team up to fight Covid-19 in schools

Students pictured during national exams recently. PHOTO/FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, will release the school calendar and reopening plans tomorrow .

Students, parents and religious leaders have formed a joint taskforce to compliment the government’s effort in the fight Covid-19 in schools ahead of their reopening next year.

