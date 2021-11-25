Prime

Students stranded as NCHE closes Kanungu university


By  Damali Mukhaye  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • The closure comes nine days after the NCHE blocked the institution’s graduation ceremony due to fights between the current management and alleged founder members who had set different graduation dates for the same students.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has closed Great Lakes Regional University in Kanungu District for one month over contested ownership and mismanagement.

