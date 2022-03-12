Students strike over football match

Students of Hawa Comprehensive Secondary School in Moyo District on Friday went on strike after they were allegedly denied to participate in the Post Primary football competition.

Trouble started Thursday when the students were told that they would not participate in this year’s football competition due to insufficient funding. This, then incensed the students who planned and staged a strike burning the kitchen, stores, computers and destroyed windows of classrooms and dormitories in anger.

Speaking to Monitor Friday afternoon, Mr Robert Draga, the school’s chairman board of governors said: “The students burnt school items worth millions of shillings. This is becoming a common phenomenon and we need to stop these actions of students striking over anything.”

Ms Shtima Candiru, the school head girl told this publication that “Some students ran and slept in the bush when the police arrived. And some returned to school this (Friday) morning. Some have also lost their property. Strike is not the best way of solving the problem affecting the students in the school,” she said.

According to the head teacher, Ms Penina Adujora, the students were informed on Monday that they would not take part in the co-curriculum activities because of financial challenges as result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We informed the students on Monday that they will not take part in sports activities. And we were surprised that these students made the decision to burn things. It is sad,” she said.

This is the second strike in Moyo District after St Andrew Secondary School’s that happened when students were banned from engaging in a disco dance on Women’s Day.

Mr Ignatius Dragudu, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer North West Nile Region said: “It is unfortunate to see such strikes taking place in the district. By now we are still investigating the matter by recording statements and investigating why the students were stopped from sports activities.”