Students strike over football match

Some of the items that were burnt in the computer room by students of Hawa Comprehensive secondary school in Moyo on March 10, 2022. PHOTO/SCOVIN ICETA

By  Scovin Iceta

What you need to know:

  • According to the head teacher, Ms Penina Adujora, the students were informed on Monday that they would not take part in the co-curriculum activities because of financial challenges as result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Students of Hawa Comprehensive Secondary School in Moyo District on Friday went on strike after they were allegedly denied to participate in the Post Primary football competition. 

