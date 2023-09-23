Students strike over teacher absenteeism five days into third term

Police in Kayunga are investigating the cause of a students' strike that happened at Green Valley High School - Ssukka in Kayunga Sub County five days after students reported for the third term.

The anti-riot police on Friday swung into action to control a strike by students who claim that they spent the previous term and four days of the third term without any teacher appearing in class to conduct lessons.

The school which has about 300 students, had challenges in servicing a bank loan, which prompted its proprietor Mr Walulya to get a business partner.

Holding placards, the students locked up one of the school's directors only identified as Abdul before they attempted to pelt him with stones.

The director, who arrived at the school when the strike was going on, was also barred from driving out of the school premises.

"We have already paid school fees, but we have not had lessons since mid-last term. No classes, no peace" the students shouted in unison.

The anti-riot police from Kayunga Central Police Station calmed down the students before they destroyed any school property.

Later, the school directors and a section of teachers who were present at the school held a meeting with security personnel.

Ms Rosette Sikahwa, the Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC), said no arrests were made, adding that they managed to control the situation.

“We are still investigating to establish whether what the students are saying has any iota of truth. The students are there to study and not to pass time,” she said.

One of the school's directors accused the teachers of inciting the students to hold a strike.

"Some teachers are behind this strike. Instead of these students appreciating us for offering quality education at a low cost, they are striking," the school director said.

The director also dismissed allegations that the students had spent a while without being taught.

After meeting the staff, security and the school management addressed the students.