Students, teachers desert schools over ADF

Many schools at the Ugandan and DR Congo border yesterday registered a low turn-up of learners following the attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School. More than 35 students died in the attack suspected to be masterminded by the ADF rebels.

On Saturday, the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr Chrysostom Muyingo, while visiting the affected school, directed that all schools in the area should continue operating, apart from Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School that he closed to allow security to conduct investigations.

Before its closure, it had a total of 64 students according to the school management. 62 learners were in the boarding section.

Locals have since fled Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council to nearby areas.

Mr Chrispus Mumbere, the acting head teacher of New Covenant Community School, yesterday told Daily Monitor that no student turned up for studies.

“About six pupils who were about to access the school compound were told to return to their homes by community members and my staff members who are natives of the area who had come to school also went back. I don’t know where they are now,” he said.

He said the school has an enrollment of 350 pupils.

“The administration will wait until the pupils are sent back to school by their parents since the school depends on pupils,” Mr Mumbere said.

Ms Scovia Biira, a teacher at the school, said all classes were empty when she reported for duty yesterday.

“Pupils together with their parents relocated to other places where they have relatives away from the school and we don’t know what to do,” Ms Biira said.

The deputy head teacher of Charles Lwanga Vocational Secondary School, the deputy head teacher, Ms Daisy Matsika Walinah, said only about 30 of the 638 students turned up.

“When we closed on Saturday, we asked those in the boarding section to return on Tuesday. However, we thought the day scholars would come on Monday [yesterday], only for us to receive a handful,” Ms Matsika said.

At Nyakiyumbu Secondary School, the Director of Studies, Mr Masereka Robert, said about half of the 380 learners reported to school yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr Yokonia Bwambale, the Head teacher of Bwera Secondary School, said the facility with 1,000 learners said studies resumed normally at his school.

“For us at Bwera SS, the situation is calm. Government has enhanced our security and business has returned to normalcy”.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, said the district security committee has resolved that all public places including schools, churches, and entertainment places should deploy more than one security guard, and also schools must remove burglar-proof doors and windows.