Students under Fr Lokodo's care cry for help

Deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joseph Ngorok, a Senior Four student of Kaabong SSS said the death of Fr Lokodo who has been their caretaker, has shattered all their dreams.

A total of 130 students whom the late Rev Fr Simon Peter Lokodo have been paying tuition for in various institutions across Karamoja, have asked the government and well-wishers to extend support to them so that they can complete their education.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.