Students under Fr Lokodo's care cry for help

A total of 130 students whom the late Rev Fr Simon Peter Lokodo have been paying tuition for in various institutions across Karamoja, have asked the government and well-wishers to extend support to them so that they can complete their education.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, some of the students said that they are now unsure whether their dreams will be realised following the demise of their caretaker.

Ms Betty Angolere, a Senior Six student of Kotido SSS, said the death of Fr Lokodo who has been the only person paying her school fees since senior one is a total blow to her future.

"I have been concentrating on science subjects well knowing that with the support of Fr Lokodo, I will fulfill my dream of becoming a Neurosurgion, now that he has died I don't know where to start from," she said.

Mr Joseph Ngorok, a Senior Four student of Kaabong SSS said the death of Fr Lokodo who has been their caretaker, has shattered all their dreams.

"Unless the government comes in to support us, we have no hope of ever realizing our dreams. We are finished," he said.

Ms Joyce Chegem, who is pursuing midwifery at Matany School of nursing and midwifery said Fr Lokodo had promised to clear their school dues when he returns from Switzerland, but he unfortunately died from there.

"Where will I start from, I have no single parent, it has been Fr Lokodo paying my school fees, now he is no more, I don’t know where to go," she said.

Rev Fr Lokodo died two weeks ago in Geneva, Switzerland where he and other Commissioners from Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) had traveled to attend UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conference that happened on January 24.

His remains were returned on Sunday aboard Turkish airways.