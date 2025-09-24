Students urged to donate blood as Uganda seeks 450,000 units

With 450,000 units of blood needed in Uganda each year, students have been encouraged to donate blood to save lives.

The call was made during a two-day blood donation drive that kicked off at Kitebi Secondary School in Wankulukuku, powered by a partnership between SICPA Uganda and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS).

According to Uganda Blood Transfusion Services guidelines, eligible donors must be aged 17 years and above.

With a student population of approximately 4,000, the school offers a large pool of potential donors. The campaign is rallying teachers, SICPA staff and the wider community to step forward and save lives.

Hospitals across the country frequently struggle to meet the demand for mothers during childbirth, children battling severe anaemia, accident victims, and patients with chronic illnesses.

“At SICPA, we believe in investing not only in technology and innovation but also in the well-being of the communities we operate in. Partnering with UBTS and Kitebi Secondary School allows us to contribute directly to saving lives while fostering a culture of service,” said Suzan Mweheire Kitariko, Country Manager, SICPA Uganda, a Swiss technology company specialising in providing security inks and advanced digital solutions for authentication, identification, and traceability of currencies, secure documents, and physical products.

The school head teacher, Mr Muhammed Kamulegeya, said the initiative teaches learners that giving back is part of leadership and that by donating blood they are saving lives and strengthening the values that we stand for.

“We appreciate the support of SICPA Uganda in making this drive possible. Every pint of blood donated is a lifeline, and we call on the public, especially the youth, to step forward, participate, and commit to becoming regular donors,” said William Mugisha, Principal Blood Donor Coordinator, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.