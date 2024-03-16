Students urged to embrace mentorship programs

Students from different higher institutions of learning have been urged to embrace mentorship programs to maximize their opportunities in the job market.

While speaking at the Makerere University Annual Career Fair 2024 on March 15, the institution's deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs Prof Umar Kakumba told students to always run for career guidance, career fairs, and career mentorship, citing that they are very essential in building strong career goals.

“Many of us are doing much more than we perhaps dreamt about when we were still young not because we are the most brilliant, but because we got the opportunity to be mentored and received the critical information that has guided and linked us to many opportunities and people who matter in our lives,” he noted.

Prof Kakumba added that the career fairs help students to build an enterprising mind away from the classroom as they try to reflect on what is happening in the world of work.

Dr Joseph Balikuddembe, the chairperson of the organizing committee of the career fair, noted that such career fairs are one of the problem-solvers of the increasing rate of employment in the country.

“Some of the youths are not ready to take up such opportunities. So, such an event provides an opportunity for them to engage, listen to the boardroom expectations, and even engage with the people that they wouldn't have been able to engage with. This can also help them in making informed decisions,” she emphasized.

The coordinator of the MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program at Makerere University Prof Justine Namaalwa, said: “When students graduate, they have a question, of what next? So, what we are doing today is to bring the industry to the university, for the students and alumni to connect directly, and venture into work opportunities.”

While sharing her remarks, the Coca-Cola Human Resource Manager Ms Alice Namugawe, urged other companies in the field of work to consider people living with disabilities while giving out job slots.

Every year, Makerere University partners with different organizations to organize a career fair that engages alumni, students of different learning institutions in what is commonly known as career guidance/career fair.