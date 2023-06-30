Study on excess fluid in brain registers progress

A team of researchers have announced a major breakthrough in studies around a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, typically in young children, enlarging the head.

The researchers, who include Ugandans, have found concrete evidence that a bacteria named Paenibacillus thiaminolyticus causes the condition also known hydrocephalus.

The condition affects nearly 4,000 children in Uganda annually. The researchers added that the landmark finding paves way for development of best strategies to reduce the incidence, suffering, and deaths due to the condition.

Information about the discovery is contained in a June 19 report published in The Lancet Microbe, a scientific journal. It follows three years of sustained research among 400 patients with hydrocephalus in Uganda.

“Paenibacillus are an important but previously unappreciated cause of neonatal sepsis and postinfectious hydrocephalus in Uganda,” the report reads.

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that results from the body’s extreme response to an infection.

“Extensive clinical culture at point of care have uniformly failed to isolate Paenibacillus in neonatal sepsis or postinfectious hydrocephalus patients in Uganda, reflective of how difficult this organism is to study using standard clinical microbiological approaches,” the report reads further.

Research

In 400 cases of hydrocephalus in infants in the hospital, the report indicates that 44 percent of postinfectious cases had Paenibacillus infection. This was confirmed by polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests. When the team ran PCR tests on samples of newborns with sepsis who had developed postinfectious hydrocephalus, the same bacteria was found to be causing the newborn infection.

Even after treatment, the bacteria were still present when they returned for treatment weeks, even months, later. The infants had an enlarging head from hydrocephalus, signalling drug resistance.

The researchers said they isolated three strains and are now working towards isolating “multiple strains of this Paenibacillus thiaminolyticus organism from infected infants” to find the best drug to treat it.

“Nevertheless, our experience in these 400 patients suggests that Paenibacillus thiaminolyticus sepsis in [newborns] can lead to a fulminant and persistent brain infection, despite completion of standard antibiotic therapy for neonatal sepsis, highlighting the need to develop effective treatment guidelines,” the researchers noted.

The researchers, however, said they still don’t know the exact way the bacteria is transmitted to the child as there is no evidence of transmission through the placenta or during birth. They nevertheless found that the disease was more prevalent in areas near water bodies or during rainy seasons.

“…geographical evidence was consistent with an environmental source of neonatal infection. Further work is needed to identify routes of infection and optimise treatment of neonatal infection to lessen the burden of morbidity and mortality,” the report reads further.

Infants from the hospital between February 22, 2016 and April 30, 2019 were recruited for the study.

Some of them were younger than 90 days, and had postinfectious hydrocephalus characterised by head size at birth, febrile illness or seizures during the first 28 days of life, among others.



Paediatricians react

In response to the report, Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a paediatrician and senior lecturer at Makerere University Medical School, said thus: “All bacteria can cause meningitis and hydrocephalus.”

Meningitis is the swelling of the protective layers covering the brain and spinal cord.

She added: “Also babies can be born with birth defects and these cause hydrocephalus. Anything blocking the flow of cerebral spinal fluid or CSF will cause hydrocephalus.”

Dr Daniel Tumwine, a paediatrician at Children’s Clinic Naalya, explained further that CSF is a clear fluid that protects the brain from shocks. It is formed deep inside the brain in structural cavities called ventricles.

“Hydrocephalus is basically when one has too much fluid accumulating in the head. The brain and spinal cord are bathed and protected by CSF,” he said, adding: “When too much cerebrospinal fluid is formed, the cerebrospinal fluid can’t be absorbed quick enough, and hence more of it is in the brain, especially the ventricles.”

As a result, the ventricles expand as they are filled with fluid. Dr Tumwine added that the ventricles push on the brain, which then pushes on the skull

“In young babies, because the skull bones haven’t fused, the bones spread apart and the head expands to end up with a large head,” Dr Tumwine said, adding: “Any infection that blocks reabsorption or blocks flow of CSF can cause hydrocephalus … as long as the consequence of that infection is meningitis.”